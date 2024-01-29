Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $5.88 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00013681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $165.29 million and $9.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017375 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.08 or 1.00049481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011197 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00203613 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.71819317 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,270,091.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.