Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Position Raised by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop accounts for approximately 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.47% of Walker & Dunlop worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 388,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,577 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

