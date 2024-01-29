Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 206,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after buying an additional 259,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

ARW opened at $114.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

