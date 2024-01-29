Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

