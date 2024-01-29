Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 215.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 138,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $247.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

