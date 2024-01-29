Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 802,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.