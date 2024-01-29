Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 378,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $446.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $450.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

