Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $695,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after buying an additional 401,548 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $5,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CQP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

