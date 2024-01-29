Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

