Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $217.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average of $203.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.