Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 307.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $162.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

