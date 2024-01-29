Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $186.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

