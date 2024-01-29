Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 280 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

