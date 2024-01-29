Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 753 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $59.40 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

