Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes $396,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

