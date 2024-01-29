Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.72 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.72 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,604,431 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

