Washington Trust Bank Purchases 228 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

V stock opened at $267.94 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.50.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

