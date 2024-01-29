Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Shell by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 10,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 66,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

