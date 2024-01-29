Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,562,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after acquiring an additional 861,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 448,074 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $72.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

