Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 208.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.09 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

