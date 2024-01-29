Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

