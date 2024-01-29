Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $149.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

