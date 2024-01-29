Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 7,608 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.