Wedbush Boosts Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target to $24.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($3.27). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.