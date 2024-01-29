Wedbush Raises Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $21.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VERA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $30.18 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

