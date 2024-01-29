Wells Fargo & Company Raises BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $11.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $54.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

