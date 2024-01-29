Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of Western Digital worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

