Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $2,809,651.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 396,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Western Digital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.