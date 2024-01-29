Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,605,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 14,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

