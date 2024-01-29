Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
