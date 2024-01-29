Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 4.5%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.96 and last traded at $199.16. Approximately 123,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 647,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

