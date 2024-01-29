Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

