Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 2.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

EOG stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $114.60. 647,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,715. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.85.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

