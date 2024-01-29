Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,451,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,412,000 after purchasing an additional 508,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $20,823,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

