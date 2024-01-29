Winslow Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $279.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $178.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

