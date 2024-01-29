Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.13. 2,884,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,680,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

