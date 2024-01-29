Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $6.49 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.16. 206,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,625. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

