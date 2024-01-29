Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.97. 60,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

