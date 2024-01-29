Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,518 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

UBER stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,740,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $66.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

