Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

