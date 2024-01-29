WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.21

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 23698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $928.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.