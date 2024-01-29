Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 481,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Woodward Stock Up 2.2 %

WWD stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. Woodward has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

