Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits $2.38

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005538 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $284.30 million and approximately $50.95 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,398,994 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 119,231,278.74242306 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.31492851 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $54,996,678.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

