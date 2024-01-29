Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) versus Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Head to Head Review

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A Loomis AB (publ) 6.02% 12.86% 4.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -15.54 Loomis AB (publ) $2.51 billion 0.72 $158.76 million $2.23 11.33

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Loomis AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Loomis AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loomis AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wrap Technologies and Loomis AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Loomis AB (publ) beats Wrap Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Loomis AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, and other operators in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.