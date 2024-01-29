Wrapped Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,355.75 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $18.67 billion and approximately $6,355.75 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,571,363,488 coins and its circulating supply is 35,420,554,133 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,571,363,488.231 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.50745372 USD and is down -34.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,097.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

