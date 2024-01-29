Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $123.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $96.73 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.28 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

