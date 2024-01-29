XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,114 shares of company stock worth $49,202.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE XFLT remained flat at $7.24 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,872. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Articles

