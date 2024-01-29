Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 0.01%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

