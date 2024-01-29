Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

