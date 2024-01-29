Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $27.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Insider Activity at Xometry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,160 shares of company stock worth $991,177. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Price Performance

Xometry stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $41.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.